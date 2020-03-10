Coronavirus: Delta, American airlines reduce flights after bookings decline

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

American Airlines and Delta are slashing both domestic and overseas flights after a plunge in bookings due to the coronavirus.

Both companies announced deep cuts Tuesday.

American, the largest airline in the world, is reducing international capacity by ten percent this summer compared to its current schedule.

They will decrease domestic flights by 7.5% next month.

Delta is slashing international flights by 20 to 25% and cutting domestic flights by 10 to 15%.

The company is also putting on a hiring freeze and establishing a way for workers to sign up for unpaid leave.

The airline says it no longer stands by its previous earnings outlook for 2020.