Coronavirus: Apple says it’s OK to use Clorox wipes to clean your iPhone

Health officials say virus can live on glass, metal, plastic surfaces for more than week

A selection of iPhones are displayed an Apple store Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in suburban Boston. Apple reports financial earns on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
You've probably been using disinfecting wipes more often over the past month or so.

Well, now you can clean your iPhone and iPads with them, too.

Apple has changed its stance on the matter. And yes, it’s because of the coronavirus.

Health officials say the virus can live on glass, metal and plastic surfaces for more than a week.

Apple says it’s OK to use Clorox disinfecting wipes and 70% isopropyl alcohol on its products.

The Wall Street Journal tested the theory by wiping an iPhone nearly 1,100 times and said the coating of the phone “was still in good condition.”

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.