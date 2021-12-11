78º

Local News

LIVE UPDATES: Kentucky requests disaster declaration after deadly tornadoes

Severe storm, tornadoes ravage South, Midwest | As many as 100 dead, Gov. Beshear says

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee
Scene from Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, in Mayfield, Kentucky, early Saturday, December 11, 2021. Brett Adair/LSM (WSLS)

A disastrous storm hundreds of miles in length broadsided the American Heartland Friday night and Saturday morning, dragging tornadoes across multiple states and killing what are thought to be dozens of people.

In a news conference Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that the state would be granted an emergency declaration following the death of potentially up to 100 people in western parts of the state by one or more tornadoes.

[TRENDING: Record warmth possible in Central Florida Saturday14-year-old shot classmate with toy gun; boy faces felony charge, Volusia deputies sayBecome a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“This is likely to be the most severe tornado outbreak in our state’s history,” Beshear said. “We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up 70 to 100.”

At a nursing home in Arkansas, one person was killed and another 20 were trapped when the building collapsed on them, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

One person died near Defiance, Missouri, as they took shelter from a passing tornado, officials said.

In Illinois, at least one person died in the collapse of an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, according to Police Chief Mike Fillback and Gov. JB Pritzker.

Three storm-related deaths were reported in northeastern Tennessee, two in Lake County and the other in Obion County, according to Tennessee Emergency Management spokesman Dean Flener.

One of the many tornadoes from last night’s event could break records.

The parent supercell thunderstorm lasted for about 250 miles. There may have been one continuous tornado associated with that or a couple. If it was one continues tornado, meaning it never left the ground, it would be the only known tornado to cross four state lines and would be the longest in terms of distance traveled on the ground. This will have to be confirmed by the National Weather Service and may take a while because of the scope.

This tornado is likely at least an EF-4 and could be a 5. If that happens would be the first EF-5 tornado in the U.S. since the Moore, OK tornado of 2013.

Again, all of this has to be confirmed by the NWS, but we are looking at a very significant event.

News 6 will keep this story updated with the latest information.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

email