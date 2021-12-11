LIVE UPDATES: Kentucky requests disaster declaration after deadly tornadoes

A disastrous storm hundreds of miles in length broadsided the American Heartland Friday night and Saturday morning, dragging tornadoes across multiple states and killing what are thought to be dozens of people.

In a news conference Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that the state would be granted an emergency declaration following the death of potentially up to 100 people in western parts of the state by one or more tornadoes.

“This is likely to be the most severe tornado outbreak in our state’s history,” Beshear said. “We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up 70 to 100.”

We are praying for our Western Kentucky families. 2/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 11, 2021

At a nursing home in Arkansas, one person was killed and another 20 were trapped when the building collapsed on them, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Update: I am headed to Northeast Arkansas where there has been widespread property loss and 2 deaths reported from the tornado last night. 20,000 without power statewide. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 11, 2021

One person died near Defiance, Missouri, as they took shelter from a passing tornado, officials said.

I want our responders and all neighbors who acted selflessly to help their neighbors stay safe to know how much their efforts are appreciated by all Missourians. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) December 11, 2021

In Illinois, at least one person died in the collapse of an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, according to Police Chief Mike Fillback and Gov. JB Pritzker.

My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources.



Our @ILStatePolice and @ReadyIllinois are both coordinating closely with local officials and I will continue to monitor the situation. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 11, 2021

Three storm-related deaths were reported in northeastern Tennessee, two in Lake County and the other in Obion County, according to Tennessee Emergency Management spokesman Dean Flener.

We are working with @T_E_M_A & first responders to evaluate the impacts of severe overnight storms & are deploying resources to immediately assist communities. Maria & I pray for families, including our neighbors in Kentucky, who are facing loss of life & devastation today. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 11, 2021

One of the many tornadoes from last night’s event could break records.

The parent supercell thunderstorm lasted for about 250 miles. There may have been one continuous tornado associated with that or a couple. If it was one continues tornado, meaning it never left the ground, it would be the only known tornado to cross four state lines and would be the longest in terms of distance traveled on the ground. This will have to be confirmed by the National Weather Service and may take a while because of the scope.

This tornado is likely at least an EF-4 and could be a 5. If that happens would be the first EF-5 tornado in the U.S. since the Moore, OK tornado of 2013.

Again, all of this has to be confirmed by the NWS, but we are looking at a very significant event.

News 6 will keep this story updated with the latest information.