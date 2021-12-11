78º

Record warmth possible in Central Florida Saturday

Highs climb into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Highs Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but you wouldn’t know it by stepping outside. Ahead of a large storm system that is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest, temperatures will soar into the mid-to-upper 80s Saturday afternoon.

The record in Orlando is 90 degrees for the day, set back in 1919. Melbourne, Daytona Beach, Sanford and Leesburg all have a chance to break records Saturday. The record in Melbourne is 86 degrees set back in 1967. The forecast high temperature is 86.

Forecast vs. records

Partly cloudy skies will be around through the day.

A few showers will be possible Sunday as a cold front moves through later in the afternoon. Afternoon highs Sunday still top out in the low-to-mid 80s. It will be relatively cooler Monday, but still unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s and low-80s.

Shower chances will be on the lower end for much of the week ahead, but a breeze off of the Atlantic will keep slight rain chances around, especially along the coast.

Highs hover around 80 degrees for most of the upcoming work week.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

