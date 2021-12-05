If you like warm weather, you’ll love this forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunshine will be back out in full force for the first half of Sunday. Highs as a result will near 80 degrees. Expect a few extra clouds to build for the second half of the day. It will turn even warmer through the new work week as highs climb into the low-to-mid 80s.

With clear skies and calm winds again Monday morning, expect another round of fog for your commute into work. That fog will make way for more sunshine with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

A few limited rain chances will be around, especially for the back end of the seven day forecast, but most of the week will again be dry. The warmth will likely stick around for the better part of the first half of December.