United Launch Alliance prepares for early morning launch Sunday

A ULA Atlas V rocket on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of the Dec. 5 launch.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket was rolled to a launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Friday in preparation for an early Sunday morning mission.

A launch time of 4:04 a.m. on Dec. 5 is currently scheduled for the Space Test Program-3 mission. The rocket is being sent to orbit on behalf of the US Space Force for purposes of advancing warfighting capabilities in the areas of nuclear detonation detection, space domain awareness, weather and communication, according to ULA.

[TRENDING: Florida teen charged with extorting official with sexually explicit pics | Torchy’s Tacos to open 2 Central Fla. locations | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

Atop the #AtlasV rocket are the STPSat-6 and LDPE-1 spacecraft, two cutting-edge technology development missions being launched by ULA for @SpaceForceDOD and @USSF_SSC. Live webcast starts on Sunday morning at 3:30amEST (0830 UTC): https://t.co/LEV7vitjDL pic.twitter.com/cPZSJ2LU7v — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 3, 2021

If the launch gets a green light, two spacecraft will make the trip — the STP satellite and a spacecraft containing a rideshare payload of several smaller satellites — both of which were built by Northrop Grumman.

As of Friday at noon, weather conditions for the Sunday morning launch were still 90% go, ULA said.

News 6 will stream coverage of the launch at the top of this story when it starts.