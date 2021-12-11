Police seek witnesses of fatal crash in Port Orange residential area

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A woman died Saturday after crashing a vehicle in a residential area in Port Orange, police said.

According to a news release from the Port Orange Police Department, the crash occurred at 7:31 a.m. and the woman was the only occupant in the vehicle, as well as the only person hurt.

The woman suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital where she died a short time later, police said.

An investigation is ongoing in the 4800 block of Spruce Creek Road, according to the news release.

Port Orange police said they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, encouraging them to contact the department’s Traffic Homicide Investigator Phil Slease at 386-506-5838.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.