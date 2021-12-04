Man shot, injured while driving on I-4 in Volusia, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man driving on westbound Interstate 4 in Volusia County was shot at and injured by a suspect in an unknown vehicle early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 21-year-old victim was struck in his left side and drove home after the incident, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Man chasing students with knife at Florida Tech shot, killed by officer, police say | Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to the FHP, the man was taken to Halifax Deltona by his mother, where troopers were notified at 3:11 a.m.

The victim was unable to describe the suspect vehicle, and his own car had three bullet holes in it, troopers said.

Officials said the man remains in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.