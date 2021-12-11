Orange County civilian Field Service Officer dies after I-4 crash, sheriff’s office says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A civilian Field Service Officer with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office died Saturday morning after his marked patrol vehicle was struck by another car on I-4, officials said.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. as the officer was working off-duty and monitoring a lane closure on I-4 eastbound near the Kaley Street exit, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Deadly tornadoes, storms strike US; roof collapse at Amazon | 14-year-old shot classmate with toy gun; boy faces felony charge, Volusia deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The officer was taken to the hospital after the crash, where officials said he died from his injuries. He worked with the sheriff’s office for for nearly 19 years, serving residents and visitors of Orange County, officials said.

We send our condolences to the @OrangeCoSheriff and to the family of their FTO during this difficult time. https://t.co/3eeZltVQMy — Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) December 11, 2021

News 6 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.