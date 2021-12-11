78º

Orange County civilian Field Service Officer dies after I-4 crash, sheriff’s office says

Civilian officer served almost 19 years, officials say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orlando, Florida, Traffic
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A civilian Field Service Officer with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office died Saturday morning after his marked patrol vehicle was struck by another car on I-4, officials said.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. as the officer was working off-duty and monitoring a lane closure on I-4 eastbound near the Kaley Street exit, according to a news release.

The officer was taken to the hospital after the crash, where officials said he died from his injuries. He worked with the sheriff’s office for for nearly 19 years, serving residents and visitors of Orange County, officials said.

News 6 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

