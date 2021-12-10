Man arrested after fleeing Orange County crash that killed woman, troopers say

Troopers said the crash was reported in the area of West Colonial Drive and North Hastings Street.

ORLOVISTA, Fla. – A man was arrested after fleeing a rear-end crash that killed a woman in Orange County early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash was reported just before 4 a.m. in the area of West Colonial Drive and North Hastings Street.

Officials said a 55-year-old Port St. Lucie man was speeding while traveling east on Colonial Drive behind another vehicle when he failed to slow down and struck the back of the car, driven by a 48-year-old Orlando woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died, according to the FHP.

The FHP said troopers learned the man left his car after the crash when a witness told authorities what direction he took off in, leading to the man’s arrest. He now faces charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal crash, troopers said.

Eastbound lanes of Colonial Drive have been closed off while the crash is investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as News 6 receives it.