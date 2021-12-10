77º

2 dead in crash while fleeing police in Florida

Honda Accord struck pickup truck, tree, Miami-Dade police say

Associated Press

MIAMI – A driver trying to flee police near Miami crashed into a tree at high speeds, killing himself and his passenger, police said.

Miami-Dade police said Thursday's accident happened after officers spotting a Honda Accord speeding and tried to pull it over, using their sirens and lights.

The driver sped away, smashing into a pickup truck that was stopped at a traffic light, police said.

The Accord kept going until the driver lost control and smashed into a tree. The driver and passenger died at the scene. Their names were no released. The pickup's driver was not hurt.

