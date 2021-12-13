Orange County school leaders issue prank warning ahead of holidays

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With just a few days until winter break, Orange County school leaders have issued a warning to students.

Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins sent a call to parents on Saturday, saying school districts across the country have been seeing an increase students in making false threats.

Jenkins warned parents and students that all jokes will be taken seriously.

School leaders urged parents to talk with their children regarding safety and to check their backpacks for items not allowed on school campuses.

The final day for classes in Orange County ahead of the winter break is Friday.