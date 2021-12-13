2 arrested after driving recklessly during holiday parade in Winter Garden

Two people were arrested after the car they were driving in sped at a dangerous pace near a holiday parade in Winter Garden, which caused an accident with another vehicle, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

Police took into custody 27-year-old Terryus Jorelle Baker and 24-year-old Elizabeth Chavez, who, along with two juveniles, were in a car that struck another vehicle on Plant Street in downtown Winter Garden as officers were preparing to close roads for a Golf Cart Christmas parade.

Shortly before the parade reached downtown, Baker was traveling at a high speed before an officer tried to slow him down, police said.

Baker then struck another vehicle and fled the scene on foot, police said.

An off-duty officer from another jurisdiction was in the crowd and apprehended Baker as he fled, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and nobody in the crowd was injured, according to police.

Baker was on a warrant and said he ran because he knew he had one on him, police said.

Baker was arrested for no valid driver’s license, possession of narcotics without a prescription, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, child neglect and his warrant, according to police.

Chavez also had a warrant and was arrested, police said.

The children were turned over to family, according to police.

The parade had to be cancelled due to the incident.