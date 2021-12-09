12 students arrested after brawl at Oviedo High School

OVIEDO, Fla. – A fight at Oviedo High School ended with a dozen students being arrested, according to police.

Oviedo police said the fight started because someone “disrespected” someone else.

No one was hurt in the brawl, officers said.

All 12 students were arrested on a charge of disturbing a school function.

Police said no weapons were found and no damage was done to school property.