Oviedo High School janitor sentenced to 60 years in prison for filming students in bathroom

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Oviedo janitor was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for filming 12 students and one teacher in the girls’ bathroom in November of 2019.

Derremy Walker, 31, was caught leaving his phone hidden under a sink in a student bathroom stall on Nov. 11, 2019, by two female students. Walker was found guilty on June 29 and was charged for two counts of using children to create sexually explicit videos.

According to court documents from the Middle District of Florida, Walker had his cellphone positioned in the same spot for one hour on two previous dates in November prior to being discovered. Further investigation showed he also set up a hidden phone camera in the faculty’s bathroom in early November of 2019.

Officials and school administrators were able to identify eight of the 12 students who were recorded as a part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative that fights against child sexual abuse and exploitation.

“Mr. Walker did more than just produce horror; he stole the innocence and trust of these young victims. We are pleased with the sentence handed down in this case and will continue efforts to protect the children in our communities from sexual exploitation and abuse,” FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.

In addition to serving 60 years, Walker will serve a lifetime term of supervised release and will need to register as a sex offender.