Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Jacksonville

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at Jacksonville International Airport on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday held a news conference at the Jacksonville International Airport.

DeSantis was joined by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Congressman John Rutherford, R-Fla., and Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, among others.

The governor alluded to making a “good policy announcement” after unveiling the 2022 state budget on Thursday.

“We’re gonna’ have a great announcement (Friday),” DeSantis said. “I know it’s going to be a good policy announcement.”

DeSantis has put a spotlight on the Jacksonville International Airport before. According to News 6 partner WJXT-TV, the governor has accused the Biden administration of sending flights to the airport carrying migrants from the southern border.