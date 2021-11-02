SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration returning with new experiences

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back its popular Christmas Celebration, the theme park announced on Tuesday.

Beginning on Nov. 12, SeaWorld Orlando will transform into a winter wonderland sparkling with holiday cheer, excitement, and over three million beautiful lights.

This year, guests can experience an all-new Sounds of the Season performance series, the Sesame Street show “Elmo’s Christmas Wish” and the nightly firework show “Holiday Reflections: Fireworks and Fountains Finale.”

Winter Wonderland On Ice (SeaWorld)

Other popular festivities returning to the park this holiday season include the Sesame Street Christmas Parade, meet-and-greets with Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and his friends and the Bayside Stadium ice-skating show, “Winter Wonderland on Ice.”

For $15, guests can ice skate at Bayside Stadium during select times. Capacity will be limited and is on a first come, first served basis.

Elmo’s Christmas Wish Show Join Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, and Zoe as they help Elmo find his Christmas wish! Families are sure to be singing and dancing along while watching this fun holiday show. (SeaWorld)

The Christmas Market, nestled along Bayside Pathway is also coming back with a vast number of new food and drinks including the Butterscotch Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Berry Julep and Mistletoe Margarita.

Over at the Wild Artic area of the park guests will get the opportunity to meet Santa Clause.

In SeaWorld Orlando’s lagoon more than 100 dazzling trees will return to dance and illuminate to some of your holiday tunes. The centerpiece tree in the middle of the lagoon will stand 70 feet above the water.

SeaWorld Orlando Christmas Celebration (SeaWorld)

The theme park said snow will be falling as guests shop at the Shoppes at Waterfront.

The Hanukkah Celebration will begin on Nov. 28, while the Kwanzaa Festivities begin on Dec. 26.

All the holiday events are free with park admission.

SeaWorld Orlando Christmas Celebration 2021 map (SeaWorld)

For a limited time, Florida residents can become a SeaWorld pass member for as low as $12.75 per month.

The event will run through Jan. 2.

Click here to learn more.

