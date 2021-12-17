Ripley’s record-holding human hairball to drop on New Year’s Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not a crystal ball dropping on New Year’s Eve this year, it’s the world’s largest ball of human hair.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! announced Friday that it will be lowering Hoss, the world’s largest ball of human hair, during a countdown on Facebook on New Year’s Eve.

[TRENDING: Here’s how the new I-4 express toll lanes work | Florida lawmakers ask Gov. DeSantis to declare a state of emergency on housing | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Initially created by Ohio stylist Steve Warden, Hoss eclipsed 100 pounds in 2019. Since then, more than 3,000 people have contributed to its weight.

Ad

According to Guinness World Records, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! recently broke the existing record for largest ball of human hair ever created by over 55 pounds.

Today, Hoss weighs in at 225.13 pounds.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Joins Ranks of Weirdest New Year’s Eve Drops with Largest Ball of Human Hair (Ripley’s Believe It or Not!)

A majority of Hoss’ record-setting weight can be attributed to Ripley’s Shave the Beard and Make it Weird! campaign, which launched last month during the IAAPA Expo 2021 at the Orange County Convention Center.

The campaign not only helped with Hoss growing in size, but it also helped support Give Kids the World Village in Osceola County. The 89-acre nonprofit provides critically ill children and their families with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost.

Ad

Hoss fans can watch the New Year’s Eve hairball drop on Facebook, December 31, beginning just before midnight.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.