These fan-favorite tours are returning to Walt Disney World in 2022

Tours available for booking now

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Caring for Giants tour returning to Disney's Animal Kingdom in 2022 (Disney)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary alongside several holidays festivities.

On Thursday, Disney announced that some of its fan-favorite tours will be returning to the resort in the new year.

“For those of you with a love of animals, adventure and the outdoors – and those seeking to discover how Walt Disney’s vision, innovation and creativity brought Magic Kingdom Park to life – things are about to get a lot more exciting with the return of some of our fan-favorite tours from our Enchanting Extras Collection,” Disney described on its blog.

At Magic Kingdom guests will once again get the opportunity to gain backstage access to legendary hidden areas on Keys to the Kingdom tour.

During the 5 hour tour, guests will get access the underground “utilidor” service tunnels, learn hidden secrets of classic attractions, enjoy a delicious lunch and so much more.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, several tours are returning including the Caring for Giants tour, Wild Africa Trek, Up Close with Rhinos and the Savor the Savanna tour.

All of the tours have been suspended since the parks were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney said advance bookings are highly recommended for all tours and can be made on Disney’s website or on the My Disney Experience app.

Guests must have a valid theme park admission and reservation while experiencing the tours.

Walt Disney World plans to share more details about some other tours including the Starlight Safari at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge in the future.

