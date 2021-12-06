77º

Disney shares all-new look at Dreamers Point statue

Will be a new location near Spaceship Earth

Landon McReynolds, Producer

An artist rendering of Dreamers Point, coming to EPCOT, showing Walt Disney and Spaceship Earth. (Disney)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new Walt Disney statue coming to Dreamers Point.

The new statue will be located in the all-new World Celebration area of EPCOT.

“As guests pass Spaceship Earth, in the future they will discover a breathtaking new view of World Showcase from Dreamers Point,” Disney described in a news release. “World Celebration will also feature a new statue honoring the legacy of the original dreamer, Walt Disney, plus beautiful natural environments and global design elements filled with Disney magic.”

In a video posted on Disney Park’s Twitter, a sculptor can be seen detailing the sculpture in a model form.

The statue is just a piece of the historic transformation happening now at EPCOT.

In addition to Dreamers Point, World Celebration will be home to the all-new Creations Shop, Club Cool Hosted by Coca-Cola and recently announced Connections Café and Eatery, which is taking over the former Electric Umbrella quick-service restaurant.

Connections Café and Eatery (Disney)

Disney will also open the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster next summer at EPCOT.

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

