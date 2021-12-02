63º

LIVE

Theme Parks

Walt Disney World parking trams prepare to return

Transportation has been suspended since parks reopened

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, Theme Parks
Parking trams at Magic Kingdom's parking lot (McReynolds)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced on Thursday night that parking trams will be rolling back into theme park parking lots very soon.

Disney said on social media that the trams would be returning first to the Magic Kingdom’s parking lot later this month.

[TRENDING: Now that Florida police have new guidelines, are they applying them? | Central Florida man to surprise 13 families in need this holiday season | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The other theme parks would see the popular form of transportation return sometime next year.

Disney trams parked at Magic Kingdom's parking lot (McReynolds)

Walt Disney World’s parking trams have been suspended since the parks were forced to close in 2020, forcing guests to walk a short distance to the front entrances.

According to Disney’s website, face coverings are required of all guests on Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email