Walt Disney World parking trams prepare to return

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced on Thursday night that parking trams will be rolling back into theme park parking lots very soon.

Disney said on social media that the trams would be returning first to the Magic Kingdom’s parking lot later this month.

[TRENDING: Now that Florida police have new guidelines, are they applying them? | Central Florida man to surprise 13 families in need this holiday season | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The other theme parks would see the popular form of transportation return sometime next year.

Disney trams parked at Magic Kingdom's parking lot (McReynolds)

Walt Disney World’s parking trams have been suspended since the parks were forced to close in 2020, forcing guests to walk a short distance to the front entrances.

According to Disney’s website, face coverings are required of all guests on Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.