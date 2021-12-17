Disney: specific individual lightning lane selections moving to Genie+ for holidays

Frozen Ever After at EPCOT

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World’s personalized itinerary tool, Genie+, is getting some changes ahead of the busy holiday season.

Beginning on Dec. 19, the resort will temporarily move four individual lightning lane selections to the Genie+ service through Jan. 3.

These attractions include Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Frozen Ever After and Space Mountain.

Those attractions were previously only available for individual lighting lanes, which are individually priced attractions separate from the $15 Genie+ service.

Guests that purchase a lighting lane for these attractions are able to pick an individual time to ride, and skip the lines.

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Avatar Flight of Passage, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will remain as an individual lightning lane option.

Disney Genie launched back in October and is built into the My Disney Experience app.

It allows guests to seamlessly map out their day across the theme parks with ease. The app includes personalized itinerary planning, future wait times for attractions, showtimes, restaurant reservation and mobile ordering, attraction virtual queues, tips and so much more.

