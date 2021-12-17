Disney shares new photos of newest white rhino calf at Animal Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World shared new photos Friday of its newest white rhino born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The new baby, which has yet to be named, was born to mother Lola back in early November.

In a video posted on social media, Disney said that the spunky and energetic calf recently learned how to wallow in the mud.

The new arrival builds on the success story for the theme park, which has now welcomed three white rhino calves within the past 13 months. In September, Disney said white rhino Jao gave birth to a calf, and just over a year ago Ranger the rhino was born to mother Kendi.

“Huge shout-out to our expert veterinarians, scientists and animal keepers for their dedication to the conservation and care for this special species,” Disney explained on its blog.

Newest Baby Rhino Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park (Disney Parks Blog)

Disney said all the rhino births are part of Disney’s species survival plans, which are overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the responsible breeding of endangered species. White rhinos are an endangered species with a near-threatened status.

Disney said the calf will spend ample time with its mother backstage before it joins the “crash” (a group of rhinos), in their habitat on the Harambe Wildlife Reserve where park guests can catch a glimpse of the herd while aboard the Kilimanjaro Safaris.

