80º

Theme Parks

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular prepares for return

Show reopens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, Theme Parks
Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Show at Disney's Hollywood Studios (McReynolds)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney’s Hollywood Studios will welcome guests back into the action and thrills of the popular Indiana Jones films this weekend.

The theme park will reopen the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular on Sunday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The show has been closed since Walt Disney World was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney announced the show’s return back in October when it said thousands of its cast members were being called back to work.

During the action-packed show, guests will watch as Indiana Jones dodges deadly traps, fights off bad guys and leap from tall buildings. Guests will even see how the action and explosive special effects work as if it was a real film set.

According to Disney’s website, the show times Sunday include: 12 p.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to check the Disney website or My Disney Experience app for showtimes.

Beginning next year, Walt Disney World plans to bring even more entertainment back to the resort including Fantasmic and the Festival of Fantasy parade.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email