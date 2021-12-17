Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular prepares for return

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney’s Hollywood Studios will welcome guests back into the action and thrills of the popular Indiana Jones films this weekend.

The theme park will reopen the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular on Sunday.

The show has been closed since Walt Disney World was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney announced the show’s return back in October when it said thousands of its cast members were being called back to work.

During the action-packed show, guests will watch as Indiana Jones dodges deadly traps, fights off bad guys and leap from tall buildings. Guests will even see how the action and explosive special effects work as if it was a real film set.

According to Disney’s website, the show times Sunday include: 12 p.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to check the Disney website or My Disney Experience app for showtimes.

Beginning next year, Walt Disney World plans to bring even more entertainment back to the resort including Fantasmic and the Festival of Fantasy parade.

