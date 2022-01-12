Norwegian ship based at Port Canaveral among numerous cancellations made by cruise line

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Norwegian Cruise Line issued a new advisory Tuesday, canceling numerous cruises, including one based at Port Canaveral.

The move comes a couple of weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its travel health notice regarding COVID-19 and cruise ships, warning against cruise travel regardless of vaccination status due to the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The cruise line announced at least two sailings on the Norwegian Escape ship have been called off, marking the first ship at Port Canaveral to be impacted.

The new advisory includes 11 cruises and at least the next two sailings for the Norwegian Escape. The cruise ship is also the same one that had passengers quarantine locally last week after testing positive on board.

Some of the cruise cancellations go through mid-April, while the Escape’s cancellation will run through Jan. 22, according to the advisory. The cruise ship is currently in the Caribbean and scheduled to return Saturday.