Artist lineup announced for EPCOT’s Garden Rocks Concert Series

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced the artists that are set to perform at the Garden Rocks Concert Series.

The series will be happening at the America Gardens Theater during the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

The springtime event begins March 2 and will feature fresh cuisine, colorful gardens, character topiaries and the concert series.

“The series features something for everyone – from returning favorites like The Guess Who, Rick Springfield and Simple Plan to Latin hitmakers Melina León and Claudia Leitte, Christian music superstar TobyMac and groovin’ legends Kool & The Gang,” Disney leaders explained on its blog.

New this year, internationally recognized artists will take the stage Friday-Monday, while Orlando-based bands will perform Tuesday-Thursday.

Beginning Jan. 19, guests can secure a seat for the show by booking a Garden Rocks dining package.

Check out the full list of artists scheduled to perform below.

March 4-5 – The Guess Who

March 6-7 – Rick Springfield

March 11-12 – Melina Leon

March 18-19 – Mike DelGuidice, currently on tour with Billy Joel

March 20-21 – Kool & The Gang

March 25-28 – The Orchestra starring former members of ELO

April 1-2 – The Spinners

April 3-4 – The Pointer Sisters

April 8-9 – Blue October

April 15-16 – Tommy DeCarlo, singer of the band Boston

April 17-18 – Don Felder, Formerly of The Eagles

April 22-23 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas

April 24-25 – Claudia Leitte

April 29-30 – Berlin

May 1-2 – TobyMac

May 6-7 – Blood, Sweat & Tears

May 8-9 – The Commodores

May 13-14 – Ambrosia with Peter Beckett

May 20-21 – A Flock Of Seagulls

May 22-23 – Collin Raye

May 27-28 – Thelma Houston

May 29-30 – Little River Band

June 3-6 – Simple Plan

June 10-13 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

June 17-20 – Plain White T’s

Disney said additional acts will be announced on its website.

