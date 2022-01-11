Mardi Gras festivities begin at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Let the Good Times Roll with Busch Gardens Mardi Gras, select dates from January 8 through March 6.

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has started its Mardi Gras celebration.

Happening on select dates, guests will have the opportunity to hear live music, catch some beads from New Orleans street performers, and try some delicious Louisiana-style Cajun cuisine.

“Tempt your taste buds with a signature shrimp po’ boy, hearty jambalaya and gumbo, or specialty sweets like iconic beignets. Handcrafted cocktail classics like Hurricanes join new signature drinks for a perfect pairing with the park’s carefully crafted culinary offering,” the theme park’s website described.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Mardi Gras (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Officials said all the food and drinks are best enjoyed with a Mardi Gras sampler lanyard which start at $35 for a 5-punch lanyard. A 10-punch option is also available for $55.

Live entertainment and Mardi Gras parades will happen during select times during park hours.

Ad

The Mardi Gras celebration runs through March 6. Other events happening at the theme park include the Real Music Series, happening now, Sesame Street kids’ weekends, Jan. 29 – Feb. 13 and the Food & Wine Festival, running March 11 – May 22.

Click here for more information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.