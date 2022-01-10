Disney offers new Weekday Magic Ticket for Florida residents

FILE - Guests stroll along Main Street at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Cooped-up tourists eager for a taste of Florida's sandy beaches, swaying palm trees and warmer climates are visiting the Sunshine State in droves, topping pre-pandemic levels in recent months. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Disney weekday ticket offer for Florida residents is going on sale this week.

The Disney Weekday Magic Ticket will give residents the opportunity to experience the magic with a two-day ticket offer that will be available for purchase starting Tuesday.

“Florida residents can enjoy an enchanting escape during The World’s Most Magical Celebration – the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort. With new offerings and classic fun throughout all four theme parks, a Disney visit will add an extra magical start to the year,” the park’s blog reads.

The two-day ticket offer is $149 before tax and can be used through April 7. There may be blockout dates during this period, according to the blog.

There are also options available for three-day and four-day ticket offers.

The tickets can be used to visit any of the four theme parks.

This offer comes as Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts is set to kick off.