Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure set to use traditional queue system

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Starting Jan. 10, the all-new attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, will no longer use a virtual queue, Walt Disney World announced Thursday.

The attraction at EPCOT has been using a virtual queue system since its opening during Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary on Oct. 1.

The system allowed guests to login into the My Disney Experience app to select a time to ride, while also helping Disney control crowd levels throughout the day.

Guests will now be allowed to experience the 4D attraction through a traditional standby queue.

Disney said on its website the virtual queue may be used again at a later date or from time to time.

Back in September, Disney dropped the virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios.

When Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure moves to a traditional standby queue, Walt Disney World will have no attractions using a virtual queue system.

The new attraction in EPCOT’s France pavilion makes guests feel like they have shrunk to the size of Chef Remy as they scurry through Gusteau’s famous restaurant.

