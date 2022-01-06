70º

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure set to use traditional queue system

Disney to stop using virtual queue system for new ride

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure entrance at EPCOT (Landon McReynolds, McReynolds)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Starting Jan. 10, the all-new attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, will no longer use a virtual queue, Walt Disney World announced Thursday.

The attraction at EPCOT has been using a virtual queue system since its opening during Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary on Oct. 1.

The system allowed guests to login into the My Disney Experience app to select a time to ride, while also helping Disney control crowd levels throughout the day.

Guests will now be allowed to experience the 4D attraction through a traditional standby queue.

Disney said on its website the virtual queue may be used again at a later date or from time to time.

Back in September, Disney dropped the virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios.

When Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure moves to a traditional standby queue, Walt Disney World will have no attractions using a virtual queue system.

The new attraction in EPCOT’s France pavilion makes guests feel like they have shrunk to the size of Chef Remy as they scurry through Gusteau’s famous restaurant.

