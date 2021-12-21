The Sunshine Flyer: New bus service announced from Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World

Transportation Management Services announced the launch of The Sunshine Flyer, a themed motorcoach bus experience that will transport guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests flying into Central Florida to visit Walt Disney World will soon have a new themed bus service option available.

Transportation Management Services (TMS) announced Monday the launch of The Sunshine Flyer, a cost-effective themed motorcoach bus experience that will transport guests from Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World Resorts.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch The Sunshine Flyer and give Disney guests the chance to kickstart their vacation with a fun, unique travel experience,” said Frank Sherman, CEO of TMS. “Everyone knows the magic of Disney once they’re inside the park gates. But, through The Sunshine Flyer, we’re able to give guests the chance to start their vacation from the minute they step off the plane and turn what used to be a procedural drive into the beginning of an adventure to remember.”

The Sunshine Flyer features eye-catching themes that center around old-fashioned passenger cars and train engines. From the outside design to the staff dressed as 1920s rail conductors and engineers, the bus service will be perfect for families.

“By combining our storied expertise in mass transportation management with a creative, themed experience, we have the unique opportunity to offer an experience that’s both stress-free and engaging,” Sherman said.

The Sunshine Flyer is being added as Walt Disney World plans to end its Magical Express airport transportation service on Jan. 1.

The Sunshine Flyer will offer transportation to all Walt Disney World Resort destinations including Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s All Star Movies Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and so many more.

The Sunshine Flyer will begin service from Orlando International Airport on Feb. 1.

Tickets for The Sunshine Flyer must be booked at least four days ahead of arrival. Tickets are $17 per adult, $12.50 per child each way.

In celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, the Sunshine Flyer will donate 50% of all revenue from the first 50,000 passengers during the first 50 days of business to Make-A-Wish Central & Northern Florida to support their mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Click here to learn more and to book tickets.

