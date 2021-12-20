Downpours Monday, isolated strong storms Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will continue Monday across Central Florida, but the best shot to see rain will be along the I-95 corridor, with a breeze off the Atlantic.

Under mainly cloudy skies, highs will top out in the upper 70s.

Widespread clouds and rain develop late Monday into Tuesday morning as a large storms system pushes into Florida from the Gulf of Mexico.

A few strong thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon as the system swings through.

Severe weather threat Tuesday

The heaviest rain looks to fall right along the coast. Localized flooding will be possible in poor drainage areas.

It will also turn gusty with winds topping 25 mph at times.

Wind gusts Tuesday

Behind the system, the coolest air in weeks settles in.

Highs Wednesday top out in the upper 60s, under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday morning will be the coolest of the bunch, with a start in the 40s and lower 50s.

A warming trend will return for Christmas, with highs in the mid-70s on Christmas Eve and mid-to upper 70s on Christmas Day.

Some of the nicest weather in the country will be right here in Central Florida for the holiday.