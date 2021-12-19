Here’s where you could run into some trouble spots this Christmas travel season

ORLANDO, Fla. – It looks like Central Florida is going to have some of the best weather in the country when it comes to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. That is, unless you like it feeling festive.

Prior to the holiday however, it will be unsettled locally and across parts of the country.

Sunday:

Most of the the country is looking good as a cold front exits the East Coast. There could be minor delays in Orlando with a few stray storms Sunday evening.

Sunday weather

Monday:

Trouble spots will cling to the Gulf Coast and West Coast of the U.S.

Monday

Tuesday:

The worst of the weather will be in the Southeast and West Coast as two large storm systems impact the region.

Tuesday

Wednesday:

Rough weather will focus on the West Coast as rain and mountain snow roll in.

Wednesday

Thursday:

Inclement weather spreads east into the Desert Southwest. Most of the country is quiet.

Thursday

Friday (Christmas Eve):

A weak system in the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest could cause delays. The West continues to see the worst weather.

Christmas Eve

Saturday (Christmas Day):

A new system gets going in the Great Lakes region bringing a chilly rain. Persistent disturbances continue to bring poor weather to the West Coast.