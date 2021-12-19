Unsettled weather arrives to kick off Christmas week

ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak cold front will increase rain and storm chances to 30% later Sunday. A few stray showers will be possible ahead of the front Sunday morning, but most will be dry. Highs ahead of the front top out in the upper 70s north of Orlando and lower 80s for Orlando and points south.

Most of Central Florida will climb into the upper 70s Monday under a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible Monday, especially along the coast, as the breeze shifts off of the Atlantic.

A larger system arrives in Central Florida Monday night into Tuesday bringing steady rain and overcast skies. Highs will top out in the low-to-mid 70s. A few storms could be strong late Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

Severe threat Tuesday

A clearing trend returns Wednesday afternoon with temperatures much cooler, in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A gradual warming trend returns heading into Christmas with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Sunshine looks to be around for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.