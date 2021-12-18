Near-record warmth Saturday, turning unsettled early next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – The warmth continues to be on in Central Florida! Highs again Saturday top out in the low-to-mid 80s which is record territory for the region.

Forecast vs. records

Other than a stray shower or downpour late Saturday afternoon/evening, most of the day will be dry.

A weak cold front will push through and fizzle out over Central Florida Sunday, but as it does that, rain chances go up a little. Highs Sunday climb into the lower 80s with rain chances at 30%.

The highest rain chances of the week arrive late Monday night and into Tuesday as a large storm system develops in the Gulf of Mexico. The bulk of its moisture arrives Tuesday. The extra clouds and rain will help to keep temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. There is a slight chance a few storms could be strong, but only if they develop later in the afternoon.

The storm system quickly pulls away later Tuesday night and especially Wednesday.

Cooler air will trickle in behind it helping to keep most of the afternoon Wednesday in the 60s. Sunshine will go on the increase through Wednesday afternoon. The weather will turn pleasant and seasonable warm in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.