Salt & Straw hopes to open at Disney Springs in March

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Salt & Straw, a Portland, Oregon-based boutique ice parlor, is now looking at a spring opening for its first Central Florida location at Disney Springs.

“We are THRILLED to say we plan to open in March — exact timeline still pending construction — but that is our current plan,” Alison Hiatt, Chief Market Officer for Salt & Straw, said in an email.

The company originally announced it would be opening a location in Disney Springs in June 2021.

“We can’t wait to meet you, Disney Springs! So excited to bring our scoops to “the Most Magical Place on Earth” in 2022,” the company said in a post on its Facebook page last June.

This is the company’s second time partnering with Disney. There is a Salt & Straw location in Downtown Disney in California.

Salt & Straw was founded in 2011 by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, according to the company. The pair still run the company today.

Salt & Straw touts its small batches of ice cream made by hand, according to its website. The company also promotes collaborations with local “makers, farmers, and chefs who inspire us to tell stories through our ever-changing menu of new flavors.”

The Disney Springs location would be the second in Florida. The first is located in Miami. The company has already done collaborations at that location with The Salty Donut and Panther Coffee, according to a news release. The company has not said what Orlando businesses it might collaborate with.

Salt & Straw is known for unique flavor creations such as pear & blue cheese, honey lavender and olive oil ice creams.

