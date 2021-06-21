Boutique ice cream parlor Salt & Straw moving into Disney Springs

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Salt & Straw, a boutique ice cream chain based out of Portland, Oregon, is set to make a move into Disney Springs.

Disney Springs announced the new addition on Instagram Monday afternoon.

“Did you hear the latest sweet news? 🤭@saltandstraw is coming to #DisneySprings next year! 🍨,” the post read in part.

Salt & Straw has not yet made the announcement official on its end, though the company did tease an announcement with a picture of a “Mickey” shaped scoop of ice cream.

So far, there is no information on an opening date or a location for the new addition to Disney Springs.

Salt & Straw touts its small batches of ice cream made by hand, according to its website. The company also touts collaboration with local “makers, farmers, and chefs who inspire us to tell stories through our ever-changing menu of new flavors.”

Salt & Straw is known for unique flavor creations such as pear & blue cheese, honey lavender and olive oil ice-creams.

The Disney Springs location would be the second in Florida. The first is located in Miami.