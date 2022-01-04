West Coast burger chain Fatburger plans to open 10 stores in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Well-known Los Angeles burger chain Fatburger plans to open at least 10 locations in the Orlando area over the next six years, according to a news release.

Fatburger is owned by FAT (Fresh, Authentic, Tasty) Brands Inc. which is partnering with Whole Factor Inc. to expand the franchise into Central Florida, according to the joint release from the two companies.

The partnership will actually bring two of FAT Brands’ restaurants to the area. The 10 Fatburger restaurants will actually be co-branded with Buffalo’s Express, a quick-service hot wings concept, the release reads.

Food from Fatburger and Buffalo's Express (FAT Brands Inc.)

Though Fatburger is predominantly a West Coast chain, it is well-known across the country as it has been name-checked in several songs, perhaps most notably Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day.”

FAT Brands already has other franchises in Florida, such as Hurricane Grill & Wings, Johnny Rockets and Twin Peaks.

“We see great opportunity in bringing our other restaurants to the state such as Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express,” said FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn in a statement. “We look forward to opening our doors in Orlando and welcoming locals and tourists alike to experience our juicy, custom-built burgers and award-winning wings.”

The companies have not yet provided any locations or opening dates for the restaurants. News 6 has reached out to FAT Brands for additional information. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

