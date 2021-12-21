For you: Orlando-based ghost kitchen franchiser, Tiktok team up to serve viral recipes

A Central Florida doctor says she has seen an uptick in injuries among teens taking part in TikTok challenges

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando-based ghost kitchen franchising company Virtual Dining Concepts is teaming up with TikTok to sell food inspired by recipes that go viral on the social media platform.

Virtual Dining Concepts is calling the new ghost kitchen venture “TikTok kitchen.”

“The menu is inspired by the hottest food trends on TikTok,” Virtual Dining Concepts website reads. “The dishes celebrate food trends made famous by TikTok creators.”

A ghost kitchen is a delivery-only restaurant that is only accessible through online ordering, typically through a third-party delivery service such as Uber Eats, DoorDash or Postmates.

Virtual Dining Concepts is a business that licenses different ghost kitchen concepts — often with a celebrity’s name attached, such as Mr. Beast Burger, Mariah’s Cookies and Pauly D’s Italian Subs — and then farms out the actual food production to restaurants in a given market. The restaurant’s staff use their kitchens to make the food available for delivery and in return, the restaurant gets a cut of the sale.

“Restaurateurs, earn up-to (sic) $500+ profits daily by utilizing your existing equipment and staff to operate this delivery-only brand. TikTok Kitchen will be available online only thus not affecting your restaurant’s in-person dining and pick-up options,” Virtual Dining Concepts said in its online pitch to restaurant owners.

The business is currently soliciting restaurants to take part in the ghost kitchen concept. News 6 has reached out to Virtual Dining Concepts to see if TikTok kitchen will be available in Central Florida. This story will be updated if the company responds.

Virtual Dining Concepts was founded by Robert Earl, according to the company’s website. Earl also operates Planet Hollywood and the Guy Fieri-branded Chicken Guy! restaurant chain, according to his social media.

