Brooklyn Thai restaurant opening Central Florida location

Thai Farm Kitchen setting up shop in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

File image of Pad Thai (Pixabay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A farm-to-table Thai restaurant that first opened in New York City is now opening a second location far from home in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood.

The Brooklyn-based Thai Farm Kitchen is setting up shop at 2625 Edgewater Drive, according to a Facebook post. That location used to be home to RusTeak before it pulled up stake and moved to Thornton Park.

The restaurant did not say when the Orlando location would be opening, the post only said “coming soon.”

This will be the third location for Thai Farm Kitchen, with the first two both being in New York City, according to its webite.

The menu offers a variety of traditional Thai dishes, boasting organic farm-fresh ingredients, along with several vegan variations.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

