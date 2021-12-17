Brooklyn Thai restaurant opening Central Florida location

ORLANDO, Fla. – A farm-to-table Thai restaurant that first opened in New York City is now opening a second location far from home in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood.

The Brooklyn-based Thai Farm Kitchen is setting up shop at 2625 Edgewater Drive, according to a Facebook post. That location used to be home to RusTeak before it pulled up stake and moved to Thornton Park.

The restaurant did not say when the Orlando location would be opening, the post only said “coming soon.”

This will be the third location for Thai Farm Kitchen, with the first two both being in New York City, according to its webite.

The menu offers a variety of traditional Thai dishes, boasting organic farm-fresh ingredients, along with several vegan variations.

