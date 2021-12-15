73º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Korean fried chicken chain plans 15 locations around Central Florida

First location opened in Orlando Tuesday

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Food, Business, Florida Foodie, Central Florida, Orlando
Fried chicken from bb.q Chicken (bb.q Chicken)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Korean fried chicken chain just opened its first franchise in Florida Tuesday and it is already planning to open more than a dozen locations in Central Florida.

bb.q Chicken opened up at 1246 E. Colonial Drive, right at the corner of East Colonial Drive and Shine Avenue Tuesday.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The company has since said that it plans to open 15 locations in the area over the next three years, adding “it’s possible to increase (the number of locations) in the years ahead.”

Food from bb.q Chicken (bb.q Chicken)

The fried chicken chain, which started in South Korea in 1995, did not provide any exact addresses or opening dates for the potential 15 franchises. A spokesperson said they would be announced at a later date.

bb.q Chicken had previously said it was looking to open locations in Orlando, Tampa, Gainesville and Miami. It is not clear yet how many locations will be opening outside of Central Florida.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

The chain came to the U.S. in 2014 with the founding of BBDOTQ USA, an American subsidiary of the South Korean corporation. It is currently open or opening restaurants in 19 states, including Florida.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email