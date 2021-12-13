Del Taco to debut first ‘Fresh Flex’ restaurant in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The California-based fast-food chain Del Taco is planning to debut its first redesigned, ‘modernized’ restaurant Tuesday in Central Florida, according to a news release.

The new “Fresh Flex” location is set to open up at 5260 U.S. Highway 192, which sits between Kissimmee and Celebration.

According to the company, the “Fresh Flex” restaurant format is “designed to provide a more streamlined and convenient experience. The new futuristic layout includes features such as double drive-thru lanes with a dedicated lane for mobile orders and delivery pick-ups, and designated parking lot areas for those who want to park and eat on the go.”

The grand opening of the new Del Taco is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. The first 100 customers will each receive a free taco, according to the release.

This will be the third Del Taco location in Central Florida. The first two are both in Orange County — one near Universal Orlando, the other near the campus of the University of Central Florida.

