Anime-themed ramen restaurant Soupa Saiyan 3 plans soft opening near UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The anime-themed ramen restaurant Soupa Saiyan is planning a soft opening for its third location, Soupa Saiyan 3, starting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, according to a social media post.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Soupa Saiyan 3 is opening up at 11325 University Blvd., about a mile to the east of the University of Central Florida’s campus. The restaurant is set to Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, according to the business’s Facebook page.

It has not yet announced when it will hold its grand opening or what its normal operating hours will be.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Ad

Soupa Saiyan’s original location is at 5689 Vineland Road in Orlando, near Universal Studios. The second location, Soupa Saiyan 2, is in Jacksonville.

[TRENDING: Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections arrives in New Orleans | Video shows Range Rover burst into flames on I-4 in Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The name Soupa Saiyan is a reference to the Japanese animated series Dragon Ball Z, where several of the main characters come from an alien race called Saiyans who can power up and become Super Saiyans.

Ad

The restaurants are decked out in murals and other art depicting the main characters from the cartoon.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.