Korean fried chicken restaurant bb.q Chicken now open in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Korean fried chicken chain bb.q Chicken opened its first Florida location in Orlando Tuesday .

The restaurant opened up at 1246 E. Colonial Drive, right at the corner of East Colonial Drive and Shine Avenue. The location used to house Tasty Wok before it moved to a bigger location across the street.

bb.q Chicken had to push back opening the Orlando location several times. Originally, the company planned to open in October. Most recently, the opening was slated for Nov. 22 but was again delayed. No reason was given for the opening date being pushed back.

In addition to this first Orlando location, the company said it is planning to open more locations in the Sunshine State — in Orlando, Tampa, Gainesville and Miami — in the near future.

bb.q Chicken was founded in South Korea in 1995, according to the website. The chain came to the U.S. in 2014 with the founding of BBDOTQ USA, an American subsidiary of the corporation.

The menu offers a variety of fried chicken options from a traditional preparation to several sauced and seasoned variations. There are also some recognizable American sides — onion rings, fries, mozzarella sticks — along with more Korean-inspired fare such as kimchi fried rice, fried dumplings and pickled radish.