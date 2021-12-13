68º

Drag queens to provide entertainment at Orlando food drive

Event to help stock The Center’s Pride Pantry

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ORLANDO, Fla.The Center in Orlando is holding a special food drive Saturday to help stock the shelves of its Pride Pantry.

The Center, along with the Orlando chapter of Come Out With Pride, is hosting a Drive & Drag food drop off on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

The event is being held at The Center at 946 N. Mills Ave. and will feature some Orlando area drag queens providing entertainment to those dropping off items for the Pride Pantry, according to social media.

People are asked to bring nonperishable food items and hygiene products for the pantry.

The Pride Pantry offers “free non-perishable food, hygiene products and other essential needs” and is open on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m, according to The Center’s website.

