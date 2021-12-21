LIVE RADAR: Strong storms possible across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Stay weather aware Tuesday as a storm system moves across the Florida peninsula, and it could spark severe weather.

Areas south of Orlando into Osceola, Polk and Brevard counties will have the highest chance of strong storms. The best chance for storms will be from 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Those areas will be warmer and closer to an area of low pressure to help maintain strong storms.

The main threat will be heavy rain and strong winds, but short-lived tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The severe threat isn’t zero for Orlando and points north, but it is much lower as clouds, mist and cool weather will limit fuel for storms.

Severe threat Tuesday. The highest chance will be south of Orlando.

Expect scattered downpours through the evening, but the threat for strong storms will end around 2 p.m.

Highs will be in the mid-to upper 70s south of Orlando, but only in the mid-to upper 60s north. It will be in the low 70s around the Orlando metro.

Highs Tuesday

The coolest air since late November then arrives for all of Central Florida on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-to upper 60s.

Thursday morning will be very cool, with temperatures bottoming out in the 40s. A few upper 30s will be possible north of Orlando.