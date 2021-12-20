Surge in COVID cases does not slow cruises at Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – After two canceled cruise trips in 2020, Cheryl Wulf and her family are looking forward to boarding Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas for a 4-day cruise.

With COVID-19 on their minds, and cases going back up, the mother of three says they’re not letting their guard down.

“I’ve talked to the kids just to be more careful; make sure they wash their hands but you know we all know that it’s in God’s hands,” Wulf said. “You can’t let it take over and completely shut down your life so we’re excited and we’ll just take extra precautions.”

Jason Shirley and his family came in from Indiana and they too, said they’re going to be extra careful during their first cruise as a family of three.

“We just have to be a little bit more cautious when we’re inside but other than that there is absolutely no fear,” Shirley said. “Before I booked the cruise, you know, I kind of read about a thousand reviews on cruising to where it’s safer technically on the cruise ship than it is on land. You know, if you go to a concert or you go to some indoor venue it’s actually safer on the cruise ship than it is outside.”

Patricia Colbert, drove from Georgia so she could enjoy her first cruise in about 9 years. Colbert said there is some concern, especially after the Port of Miami reported about 50 people aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas that docked Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.

“Although I am completely vaccinated, boosted and I continue to wear my mask and kind of stay socially distanced from people, I’m a little scared but I can’t hide from life,” Colbert said. “Everybody should consider the safety precautions to do whatever they can to protect themselves as well as others.”