Sloppy Joe’s now open in Orlando’s ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Key West-based, fast-casual restaurant Sloppy Joe’s has now opened a second Central Florida location in Orlando’s ICON Park.

The new restaurant sits at 8371 International Drive Suite 60, right in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district. The first Central Florida location is in Daytona Beach, 250 N. Atlantic Ave.

The ICON Park location is 4,725 square feet, according to a news release, with a “Key West atmosphere.”

The menu features some standard pub fare — such as burgers, nachos, fries and alike — along with salads and seafood. It also features a list of fruity, tropical cocktails.

Some of the food offerings at Sloppy Joe's

The restaurant boasts that its original bar opened in 1933 on the day that prohibition was repealed, according to the release.

“We’re excited to bring the spirit of Key West to the Orlando Entertainment District,” said David Manuchia, owner of Sloppy Joe’s and president of Restaurant Partners, Inc, in a statement.

Sloppy Joe’s joins 13 other dining options at ICON Park, including Shake Shack, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips and Buffalo Wild Wings among others.

