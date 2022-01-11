Disney prepares to reopen Grand Floridian Spa

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Get ready to escape from the everyday stress and take a break in a haven of relaxation.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Spa will open its doors to guests again on Jan. 26, the company announced on its blog Tuesday.

The spa will offer a variety of services including massages, body treatments, haircuts, manicure and pedicure treatments and so much more.

When guests return they will notice some small changes.

“The Grand Floridian Spa has been refreshed with the iconic Victorian-style theming of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. Once inside the spa, you’ll be transported to a tranquil Floridian garden where you’ll experience serenity with calming lighting and comforting music,” Disney explained on its blog.

Disney said they will continue to keep the safety of its guests and cast members top of mind as the spa reopens.

Reservations are now available online.

