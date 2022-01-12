PirateFest Weekends returning to Legoland Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Swashbuckling shenanigans are returning to Legoland Florida’s popular PirateFest Weekends.

Running select days beginning Jan. 22, guests can experience interactive activities, including a pirate-themed scavenger hunt, a number of live shows, foods fit for the high-seas and the opportunity to take a picture with the park’s LEGO characters, like fan favorite, Shark Suit Guy.

“Adventure and music await families in the return of the original stage show, Treasure Behold, where a crew of pirates set their sights on finding legendary buried treasure inside LEGO City Stage,” leaders described in a news release. “Young buccaneers in training can learn the “ways of the pirate” in the interactive show, Academy of Arrgh! Or jam out to the notorious pirate band, Rusty Cutlass.”

Officials said guests can top off their visit by checking out the stunt-show, Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show.

The show features original music and gravity-defying water stunts, including wakeboarding, barefoot-skiing, jump acts and the iconic ski pyramid.

Pirate Weekends runs Jan 22-23, 29-30 and Feb. 5-6. The event is free with park admission.

Click here for tickets and information.