World’s biggest bounce house coming to Kissimmee in February

Get ready to bounce your way to a lot of fun.

An inflatable theme park deemed the “World’s Biggest Bounce House” is headed to Central Florida for three days on Feb. 25, 26, and 27.

[TRENDING: $25M fraud scheme involving Orlando sisters featured in IRS’ most-shocking cases of 2021 | Norwegian ship based at Port Canaveral among numerous cancellations | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Big Bounce America is bringing four different bounce houses to make up the inflatable theme park at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.

Ad

The “World’s Biggest Bounce House” got supersized for 2022 to 13,000 feet and features live DJs, climbing towers, basketball hoops, slides, ball pits, confetti blasts, bubbles, dancing and crazy competitions, according to event officials.

Then there’s all The Giant which is set up as an obstacle course and features 50 unique obstacles. The airSPACE area is comprised of slides, ball pits and a 60-foot-tall maze. And then the Sport Slam is where you can get competitive in a bouncy sports arena, the event’s website said.

With the purchase of a ticket, you get three hours of bouncing fun. Tickets can be purchased for different age group sessions. And don’t worry adults, there’s a session dedicated just for you, according to the event’s website.

Spectators are free to watch, but if you want to jump, you’ll have to have a ticket, according to event officials.

For more information on the event, visit its Facebook page. You can purchase tickets here.